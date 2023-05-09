Tuesday , 9 May 2023
Jury Rules against Trump in sex charge, awards E Jean Carroll $5 Million

A Manhattan jury did not substantiate E. Jean Carrol’s accusation that Donald Trump raped her but did find that he sexually abused her and defamed her by denying that he even knew her. The jury ordered that Trump hand over $5 Million. The breakdown on the award was $2 Million for the assault, $20,000 in punitive damages, $1.7 Million for damage to her reputation and $1 million for general damages. The jury also found that Mr. Trump “acted maliciously, out of hatred, ill will, spite, or wanton, reckless, or willful disregard of the rights of another” and that Ms. Carroll should be paid $280,000.

The verdict comes just a day before Trump is scheduled to appear on a CNN Town Hall in New Hampshire, which was intended to be another step in his re-election bid.

Carroll brought her lawsuit under the Adult Survivor’s Act, a New York law signed in 2022 that allowed victims of abuse a one-time opportunity to sue those responsible.

During the trial Trump doubled down on a previous contention that the incident couldn’t have happened because Carroll “was not his type,” but then confused a photograph he was shown of him and Carroll with his ex wife.

