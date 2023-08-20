Juravinski Hospital refurbishment will require heritage report

As part of the announced plan to refurbish the Juravinski Hospital the province is conducting a heritage assessment of the heritage buildings on the 14-acre site. Infrastructure Ontario is currently working with Hamilton Health Sciences as part of a public-private partnership on the property. The Former Mount Hospital Maternity Wing of the property is currently listed on the City of Hamilton’s Heritage Register and Council-approved work plan for designation. The CHER will consider the potential cultural heritage value or interest (CHVI) of the property, including the buildings (interior and exterior) and landscaped grounds.

What is now Juravinski Hospital opened in 1917 as Mount Hamilton Hospital at the corner of Upper Sherman and Concession Streets. It had 100 semi-private beds including a maternity ward, an operating room for minor surgery and a nurses residence.

This pavilion was added in 1932 and remains a Hamilton landmark visible in the lower city

A few decades later, in 1954, the Nora Frances Henderson Convalescent Hospital opened at the southeast corner of that property with a mandate to provide convalescent care and treatment for chronic illnesses. It was named after Nora Frances Henderson, the journalist, politician and activist whose editorial reporting resulted in four women being appointed to the board of directors of the Hamilton General Hospital.

In 1962 the Henderson and Mount Hamilton Hospital amalgamated with the Hamilton General Hospital to become the Hamilton Civic Hospitals. The Mount Hamilton Hospital soon lost its separate identity and in 1965, was designated as part of the Henderson which became the Henderson General Hospital. In 2010, it was redeveloped and named Juravinski Hospital after Charles and Margaret Juravinski who made significant contributions to the hospital.

After receiving input from Hamilton, Infrastructure Ontario will submit its preliminary heritage findings.