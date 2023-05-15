Monday , 15 May 2023
Juno award nominated Jazz singer Heather Bambrick at Jazz at the Gasworks

Photos by Dave Gruggen

May 15, 20231 Mins read51 Views

Jazz at the Gasworks presented Canadian jazz soloist Heather Bambrick — a JUNO-nominated vocalist who has collaborated with Phil Nimmons, Fred Hirsch, Gene DiNovi, Guido Basso, Lea Delaria, Rob McConnell, Peter Appleyard, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra, and others.    Heather has released three solo recordings, including You’ll Never Know, which was nominated for Vocal Jazz Recording of the Year at the 2017 JUNO Awards and Jazz Recording of the Year at the 2018 East Coast Music Awards.  Heather has been a featured guest on numerous projects, and has been awarded Canada’s National Jazz Award for Vocalist of the Year.  Beyond singing, Heather is one of Canada’s top voice actors, voicing characters for commercial campaigns and several animated series including Emmy-nominated Wild Kratts, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and Justin Time.  She is also an award-winning broadcaster on JAZZ.FM91 (Canada’s only all-Jazz radio station), and a highly regarded adjudicator and clinician, working at schools and festivals across Canada.

Heather Bambrick with Stu Harrison on piano, Chase Sanborn on Trumpet, Ross Mac Intyre on Bass and Ben Whittman on drums

HEATHER BANBRICK AT THE Gas works thurs May  11 2023

