Sunday , 12 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Jordan Bitove Assumes Full Ownership of Torstar
Business

Jordan Bitove Assumes Full Ownership of Torstar

Spectator and KW Record still part of the plan

February 12, 20231 Mins read90 Views
Torstar owner Jordan Bitove

Its now official; a final arbitration award makes  Jordan Bitove  the owner of Torstar Corporation. He will also maintain a voting rights interest in VerticalScope Holding Inc. and in NorthStar Gaming Inc.  This follows a boardroom dispute that erupted last year over cost-cutting measures between partners Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett

“I appreciate the commitment by all involved in the arbitration process to conclude the proceedings as quickly as possible,” Bitove said. “Today our focus is squarely on the future and the actions we’re taking to put the Toronto Star and Metroland community newspapers on a solid footing. While the media landscape continues to evolve, our team will be entirely motivated by strengthening the Toronto Star – Canada’s largest circulation newspaper – and our Metroland community newspapers, which are the heart and soul of communities across Ontario. Our commitment to quality, sustainable journalism and serving our readers will guide every action we take in the years to come.”

The deal to settle the ownership was agreed to in November subject to the arbitration award which was announced last week. At that time Bitove stated, “Paul Rivett and I went into our partnership with the best of intentions, united in our desire to build a more resilient and competitive TorStar. In the process of doing that, areas of disagreement emerged which we were not able to resolve. As a result, we entered into an arbitration process that sought to resolve our issues quickly, with minimal disruption to the business, our employees and our readers.” For his part, Rivett said, “congratulations to Jordan for choosing to own the Star and Metroland. I wish the dedicated employees at the Star and Metroland good luck and every success in their future endeavours.”

The release did not mention the Hamilton Spectator and the Waterloo Record, both Torstar properties, but in answer to a question from the Bay Observer, Torstar spokesperson Bob Hepburn wrote, “The Hamilton Spectator and the Waterloo Region Record are part of the Metroland division of Torstar and are indeed part of the plan going forward for Jordan Bitove.”

Previous post Hamilton Police Make Arrest in Hate Motivated Assault

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Halton Police arrest two Hamilton men for gunning down a woman in Burlington

February 12, 2023
Business

Jordan Bitove Assumes Full Ownership of Torstar

February 12, 2023
News

Hamilton Police Make Arrest in Hate Motivated Assault

February 12, 2023
Lifestyle

Soupfest is back and live at the Convention Centre

February 12, 2023

Related Articles

Business

Canada’s largest energy storage facility coming to Six Nations

It’s taken a few years, but the province is moving a step...

By February 10, 2023
Business

Ontario investing in hydrogen power

The Ontario government is establishing a Hydrogen Innovation Fund that will invest...

By February 6, 2023
Business

Lowe’s stores to be rebranded as Rona

In November 2022, Lowe’s, the US home improvement giant, agreed to sell...

By February 5, 2023
Business

Record low levels of housing sales in the Bay Area even with sharp drop in prices

It’s turned back into a buyers market for homes in Hamilton and...

By February 2, 2023