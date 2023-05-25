Thursday , 25 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News JBH looking for public members to help shape and improve hospital care
News

JBH looking for public members to help shape and improve hospital care

May 25, 20231 Mins read85 Views

Joseph Brant Hospital (JBH) is looking for community members, who in the last three years have been a patient or are a family member of a patient at JBH, to join the Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC).

The hospital says that the Council gets listened to. Over the past year, JBH successfully implemented 30 design and improvement initiatives all influenced by the input of PFAC such as the visitation policy, new inpatient food services vendor selection, accessibility at JBH, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the development of JBH’s Patient and Family Guide.

The PFAC work with JBH leaders and staff to ensure the perspectives of patients, families, and caregivers are considered and integrated into hospital service and quality improvement initiatives. By actively involving patients and their families, JBH teams better understand their unique experiences and identify opportunities for improvement.

“We are able to shape new and current initiatives being brought forward to make the patient and family journey easier to navigate,” shares Susan Dykstra, PFAC Co-Chair. “We have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of current and future patients and families.”

Anyone wishing to become a member of the council are encouraged to apply. Learn more about this role and apply here: josephbranthospital.ca/pfac

Previous post Arrest made in fatal Burlington hit-and-run

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Lifestyle

Battle of Stoney Creek re-enactment returns

May 25, 2023
News

JBH looking for public members to help shape and improve hospital care

May 25, 2023
News

Arrest made in fatal Burlington hit-and-run

May 25, 2023
News

Halton Police seeking sex assault suspect

May 25, 2023

Related Articles

News

Arrest made in fatal Burlington hit-and-run

Halton Police say they have arrested a 41-year-old woman from North York...

By May 25, 2023
News

Halton Police seeking sex assault suspect

Halton Regional Police Service have a pretty good picture of a suspect...

By May 25, 2023
News

Federal cash will bolster Hamilton’s affordable housing stock

Hamilton’s affordable housing stock received a boost Wednesday as a result of...

By May 25, 2023
News

Library plans for Discovery Centre deferred for more consultation

A plan to have the Hamilton Public Library take the lead on...

By May 24, 2023