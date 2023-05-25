JBH looking for public members to help shape and improve hospital care

Joseph Brant Hospital (JBH) is looking for community members, who in the last three years have been a patient or are a family member of a patient at JBH, to join the Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC).

The hospital says that the Council gets listened to. Over the past year, JBH successfully implemented 30 design and improvement initiatives all influenced by the input of PFAC such as the visitation policy, new inpatient food services vendor selection, accessibility at JBH, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the development of JBH’s Patient and Family Guide.

The PFAC work with JBH leaders and staff to ensure the perspectives of patients, families, and caregivers are considered and integrated into hospital service and quality improvement initiatives. By actively involving patients and their families, JBH teams better understand their unique experiences and identify opportunities for improvement.

“We are able to shape new and current initiatives being brought forward to make the patient and family journey easier to navigate,” shares Susan Dykstra, PFAC Co-Chair. “We have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of current and future patients and families.”

Anyone wishing to become a member of the council are encouraged to apply. Learn more about this role and apply here: josephbranthospital.ca/pfac