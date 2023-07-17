JAZZ ON THE PLAZA comes to Burlington Performing Arts Centre Aug 12 – 13, 2023: It’s FREE

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre Outdoor Plaza, at the corner of Elgin and Locust streets attracts thousands of residents to gather and enjoy the sounds of award-winning musicians. For more than 8 years, BPAC has been pleased to present this free music event to the community!

The weekend lineup features:

ELISE LEGROW Sat Aug 12, 2023 at 2pm. With a thunderous rasp, spellbinding style and elegant, dynamic mystique, Elise LeGrow is the Canadian powerhouse defying pop culture chronology, wowing Questlove, Betty Wright, and a crew of R&B legends along the way.

HEATHER BAMBRICK Sat Aug 12, 2023 at 4pm. As one of Canada’s top Jazz vocalists, Heather has collaborated with some of the best around and has appeared as a guest performer with numerous Jazz ensembles.

ORI DAGAN Sun Aug 13, 2023 at 2pm.Award-winning jazz singer-songwriter Ori Dagan has attracted a dedicated and growing audience, both in his native Toronto and internationally.

MICAH BARNES and BILLY NEWTON DAVIS: Former Nylons in Concert Sun Aug 13, 2023 at 4pm. Billy Newton Davis performs “Sammy & Me” about his real-life experience working with Sammy Davis Jr., and Micah Barnes takes you on the roller coaster ride of his career in “Micah at The Sands Hotel”!

The Curbside Food Truck will be on hand Sat Aug 12 – 1pm to 6pm and Sun Aug 13 – 1pm to 6pm. Concertgoers will be greeted by friendly staff as they enjoy tasting a wide variety of freshly made to order foods from around the world. Specializing in Mediterranean and Latin America foods and traditional Canadian food items .

Also part of the festivities, The Concert Truck: A Mobile Concert Experience. The Concert Truck is a mobile music venue that strengthens communities by redefining the concert experience and making live music accessible to all. The Concert Truck is a 16-foot box truck and a fully functioning mobile concert hall, complete with lights, sound system, and piano. Nick, Susan and the truck have toured across the country, partnering with arts organizations to help build their presence in the communities they serve by presenting concerts in city streets, music and arts festivals, schools, neighborhoods, parks and beyond. Starting August 9, the Concert Truck will be playing free shows at several Burlington locales before participating in Jazz on the Plaza. For locations https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/concert-truck/