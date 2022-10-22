Jazz and Boogie-Woogie: Canada’s Cream of the Crop Come to Burlington

Some of Canada’s most talented musicians in the jazz and boogie-woogie genres will be at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre. Canadian Jazz All-Stars, is a stellar group of six celebrated musicians will perform on Saturday October 29 and Michael Kaeshammer, known for his representation of various genres on the piano is coming on Saturday November 19, 2022. Both shows will be performed in the Main Stage Theatre and will begin at 8:00pm.

All_Star bandmates include: Guido Basso on horns, Heather Bambrick at the mic, Davide Direnzo on drums, Mike Murley on sax, Robi Botos at the piano, and Dave Young on upright bass.

Guido Basso is a Juno award winning horn player who was been given the Order of Canada in 1994. Today Basso is known for his contributions as a trumpeter, flugelhornist, arranger composer and conductor.

Heather Bambrick is a Canadian jazz singer, voice over artist, and radio broadcaster based in Toronto. She has a rich solo career and is a Juno- nominee for vocal Jazz Album of the Year. Heather is a well loved broadcaster on JAZZ.FM91, hosting her self titled show.

Davide Direnzo is considered one of the most versatile and in-demand drummers in Canada with accolades in genres ranging from rock, pop, jazz, folk, and R&B. He has worked with known artists including Jacksoul, Holly Cole, Heather Bambrick, Sarah Slean and Alanis Morisette to just list a few. As a member of Jacksoul, Direnzo won a Juno Award for R&B ‘Soul Recording of the Year’.

Mike Murley is one of Canada’s most celebrated and well-respected saxaphonists, playing on 14 Juno Award-winning albums since 1990. Murley has recorded and performed with multiple international artists including Kenny Wheeler, Norma Winstone, David Liebman and more.

Robi Botos is a Hungarian-Canadian jazz pianist. Originally from Hungary, Botos grew up in Budapest and started his musical journey on drums. In 2004 Botos won the Montreaux Jazz Festival piano competition in 2004 and the TD Award in 2012. Perhaps one of his greatest legacies is being Oscar Peterson’s last protégé.

Dave Young is a Winnipeg native double bassist who played local gigs before heading to Berklee College of Music and the Royal Conservatory of Music in the 1960s. Young has been nominated for nine Juno Awards, winning the 1994 Best Mainstream Jazz Album for Fables and Dreams with the Phil Dwyer Quartet.

Prepare to move when Michael Kaeshammer returns to the BPAC stage November 19th. He is known for his high energyperformance.The 45 year old, seven time Juno Award nominee, Jazz and Boogie-Woogie Pianist already has decades of experience wowing audiences with his high energy and clear personal enjoyment of performing for his listeners.

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre presents Canadian Jazz All-Stars

Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Theatre

440 Locust Street, Burlington, Ontario

Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone:

905-681-6000 | https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/canadian-jazz-all-stars/ Tickets: Regular $59.50 / Members $54.50

Michael Kaeshammer

Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Theatre

440 Locust Street, Burlington, Ontario Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone:

905-681-6000 | https://burlingtonpac.ca/events/michael-kaeshammer/ Tickets: Regular $59.50 / Members $54.50

