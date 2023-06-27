Wednesday , 28 June 2023
News

Jackie Buckle, identified as Herkimer Street homicide victim

Hamilton Police are confirming that 62-year-old Jacquelyne (Jackie) Buckle was the victim in last evening’s homicide on Herkimer St.

On Monday, June 26, 2023, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to a mid-rise building on Herkimer Street for reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police located Jackie without vital signs. She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Her 34-year-old son, Daryl Buckle, was arrested for first-degree murder and appeared in court earlier this morning.

Police are continuing to hold the scene and are not seeking additional suspects in this investigation.

The family is sharing the following statement:

“Jackie was a retired 35-year employee with the City of Hamilton and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, co-worker and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone that loved her.”

The family has asked for privacy as they deal with their loss.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Hamilton Police Homicide Detective Matthew Girgenti by calling 905-546-3874.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

