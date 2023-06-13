Its Official: Michael Andlauer has been named new owner of the Ottawa Senators

Tuesday , 13 June 2023
June 13, 20231 Mins read243 Views

The Ottawa Senators have confirmed  that Hamilton businessman Michael Andlauer is the successful bidder on the  NHL franchise. Andlauer currently owns a minority share of the Montreal Canadiens and is a member of the NHL’s board of governors. With the acquisition he will have to sell his 10 per cent share in the Canadiens. The founder of Andlauer Healthcare Group, Andlauer is also the owner of the Ontario Hockey League’s Bulldogs franchise. Last fall he told Spectator Columnist Scott Radley that if he did end up owning the Senators, he would continue to operate the Bulldogs. He is putting up millions of dollars currently to refurbish the Brantford Arena for OHL use. Said Andlauer, “”My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club. I believe that the Senators’ fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I’m excited to take the franchise’s success both on and off the ice to the next level. The short and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase and the community. CTV reporter Graham Richardson is reporting that Jeff York, owner of Farm Boy is part of the Andlauer Group.

