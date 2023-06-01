Thursday , 1 June 2023
Interval House and Hamilton Kilty B's form partnership to combat gender violence

With  Father’s Day, Interval House of Hamilton and the Hamilton Kilty B’s have formed a partnership with the Hamilton Kilty B’s to expand the Be More Than a Bystander through their newly formed partnership. The Be More Than a Bystander (BMTB) program is a gender-based violence prevention program. The Be More Than a Bystander program recognizes the pivotal role athletes play in mentoring youth by helping to disrupt and dismantle the harmful platforms that perpetuate gender-based violence.

Interval House of Hamilton has been operating the gender-based violence prevention program in Hamilton since 2016.  Since then, Interval House of Hamilton has partnered with Hamilton Bulldogs, McMaster University Athletics, McMaster University Security Services, The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, FORGE FC, Hamilton Huskies, and SportHamilton in the ongoing delivery of the Be More Than A Bystander and Coaching Boys into Men programs to end gender-based violence.

“Our Be More Than a Bystander program equips boys, men, youth, and allies with the tools they need to safely disrupt the cycle of gender-based violence” said Sue Taylor, Executive Director of Interval House of Hamilton. “Working with athletes and leveraging their leadership is an effective way to increase involvement in conversations surrounding  gender-based violence education. We need to invest in the prevention of gender-based violence by engaging boys, men, youth, and allies as part of the solution.”

“Our job as junior hockey club is more than just the development of quality hockey players. We want the legacy of the Kilty B’s to extend off the ice as we produce quality people” said Mike Spadafora, President of the Hamilton Kilty B’s.

Interval House Hamilton supports women, with or without children, who are experiencing family violence, abuse, or human trafficking with access to safe emergency shelter, crisis lines, safety planning, counseling, and community programs. Interval House of Hamilton works to end gender-based violence by engaging boys, youth, men, and allies and providing bystander intervention training, creating transformational conversations, and mentoring healthy relationships.

