Interpretive signage going up at “problematic” historical sites

They haven’t worked out the final wording yet but a staff report says the city plans to install interim signage at local historical sites that have been deemed “problematic” from am indigenous peoples’ perspective. The sites in question include the base of what was the Sir John A MacDonald statue which was spray painted and pulled down in 2021 by protesters. The other sites are the Queen Victoria statue in Gore Park, the United Empire Loyalist statue at Main and John Street and the Augustus Jones statue in Stoney Creek. The former Ryerson School was on the list as well but the school has been renamed Kanétskare Elementary School—a Mohawk term meaning “Bay or Inlet.”

The interim signs will be in three languages–English, Anishinaabemowin and Mohawk. The English version will read:

Understanding Landmarks and Monuments

The City of Hamilton is working together with the community to provide a broader and more inclusive view of the past which may challenge some to rethink what they held to be truths. There is more than one story here. Each of the stories associated with this monument must and will be told.

In order that the two Indigenous languages can be heard, a QR code has been added under each of the respective texts that will link to a YouTube video. These videos will play the audio of each language spoken over the text so that viewers can see exactly which words are being said (these are located on the City’s website.)

The work is part of a strategy developed in 2021 that also included the hiring of an Indigenous curatorial team composed of a Curator; and an Indigenous Community Liaison to lead engagement with local First Nations and the urban Indigenous community in Hamilton An engagement strategy and communication plan are being finalized to guide the next stages of work in the Review. The language on the interim signs were developed in consultation with the Circle of Experts, which includes Elders, historians, artists and leaders from the Indigenous community with diverse backgrounds. The report continues, “this signage is meant to let the community know that we have identified these sites as potentially problematic for Indigenous people, and that we are working on gathering the true history behind them.”