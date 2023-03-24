Saturday , 25 March 2023
Lifestyle

Interesting speaker lineup for Hamilton Third Age Learning

March 24, 2023

Hamilton Third Age Learning (HTAL) is now offering subscriptions to a series of engaging in-person lectures for a large community of learners who want to be informed and inspired.

HTAL offers speakers who are experts in their field based on robust credentials, strong presentation skills, and the ability to communicate information clearly to a lay audience. HTAL strives  to find speakers who can provide balanced, evidence-based lectures on subjects that appeal to HTAL’s target audience of lifelong learners.

April 26                 A Watershed Moment: Greening McMaster’s Campus for Teaching and Research  Judy Judy Major- Giardin, McMaster University (Fine Arts)

May 3                    Consumerism, Consumption and Capitalism  

                             Paul Berton, editor-in-chief, Hamilton Spectator; author of Shopmania

May 10                 Foundations of the Future: What we Build ends up Building Us

Leo Nupolu Johnson, founder and executive director  Empowerment Squared

May 17                 Enduring Inequalities in Latin America: the unraveling of democracy

                             Vivianne Petroni, Associate professor in social science, York University                                      

May 24                 Can Human Rights Exist without Human Duties

                             Bonnie Ibahwoh, Professor and Senator William McMaster Chair, Global Human Rights,                       

                                McMaster University 

   May 31              The Idea of North- Contemporary Canadian Architecture for the 21st Century

                               Bill Curran, FRAIC,  Principal architect Curran Gacesa Slote Architects   

PROGRAM:         50-minute lecture followed by an interactive discussion.  Held at Royal Botanical Gardens

REGISTER           www.htal.ca.

DEADLINE          APRIL 12

HTAL is a not-for-profit organization run by local volunteers who are passionate about knowledge and want to share affordable learning opportunities for older adults in Hamilton and surrounding communities.

