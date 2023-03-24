Interesting speaker lineup for Hamilton Third Age Learning

Hamilton Third Age Learning (HTAL) is now offering subscriptions to a series of engaging in-person lectures for a large community of learners who want to be informed and inspired.

HTAL offers speakers who are experts in their field based on robust credentials, strong presentation skills, and the ability to communicate information clearly to a lay audience. HTAL strives to find speakers who can provide balanced, evidence-based lectures on subjects that appeal to HTAL’s target audience of lifelong learners.

April 26 A Watershed Moment: Greening McMaster’s Campus for Teaching and Research Judy Judy Major- Giardin, McMaster University (Fine Arts)

May 3 Consumerism, Consumption and Capitalism

Paul Berton, editor-in-chief, Hamilton Spectator; author of Shopmania

May 10 Foundations of the Future: What we Build ends up Building Us

Leo Nupolu Johnson, founder and executive director Empowerment Squared

May 17 Enduring Inequalities in Latin America: the unraveling of democracy

Vivianne Petroni, Associate professor in social science, York University

May 24 Can Human Rights Exist without Human Duties

Bonnie Ibahwoh, Professor and Senator William McMaster Chair, Global Human Rights,

McMaster University

May 31 The Idea of North- Contemporary Canadian Architecture for the 21st Century

Bill Curran, FRAIC, Principal architect Curran Gacesa Slote Architects

PROGRAM: 50-minute lecture followed by an interactive discussion. Held at Royal Botanical Gardens

REGISTER www.htal.ca.

DEADLINE APRIL 12

HTAL is a not-for-profit organization run by local volunteers who are passionate about knowledge and want to share affordable learning opportunities for older adults in Hamilton and surrounding communities.