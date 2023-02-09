Inquest called into apparent murder of four-year-old at Rattlesnake Point

Three years after the tragedy, the Chief Coroner of Ontario is ordering an inquest into the death of four-year-old Keira Brown. The toddler was found dead at the bottom of a=the cliff at Rattlesnake Point in Milton in what appears to have been a preventable murder-suicide.

A report by the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee, obtained by CTV News Toronto, shows that despite repeated warnings, risk factors, and multiple court hearings, the system failed to protect Keira who died along with her father Robert Brown.

A group of Family violence experts compiled a report that said the custody of the child had been the subject of a lengthy legal battle after the parents has separated. The report, obtained by CTV, found that Keira’s death “may have been retribution on the part of the father against the mother for terminating the relationship.”

Dr. Dirk Huyer, Chief Coroner for Ontario, announced an inquest will be held into Keira’s death. According to Huyer, the inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the death, and a jury will make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

According to the report, Kagan had repeatedly warned the court about Brown’s behaviour, raising “serious issues about Brown’s mental health and inappropriate conduct.”