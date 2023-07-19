Innovative solution encourages cycling to work at St. Joes West 5th

In winter 2022, many staff at St. Joe’s West 5th Campus wondered: What’s that big blue box in the parking lot?

What was once a shipping container was not a temporary addition to the Hospital parking lot. It was an innovative solution to encourage St. Joe’s staff to consider alternative ways to commute in to work: A secure bicycle parking facility.

Parking manager Lisa Ciancone collaborated with Precise ParkLink, the hospital’s parking management service, to build a unique storage facility that would allow health care workers to securely lock their bikes. Since its opening, St. Joe’s has seen great participation and regular usage of the facility.

Biking to work is linked to better physical and mental health, something Dr. Darren Chai, a resident doctor in psychiatry at St. Joe’s can attest to. “I love the fact that the hospital is encouraging health care workers to engage in active, healthy lifestyles by reducing barriers to alternative methods of commuting,” says Dr. Chai. “Biking to work has been such a joy. Not only has it helped me keep in shape through my busy residency training, but I have noticed that I am more focused, motivated and cheerful.”

The big blue box has been turning heads outside of the hospital too. On June 1, the City of Hamilton recognized St. Joe’s as Smart Commute Employer of the Year. The award recognizes a Hamilton employer for demonstrating exceptional efforts and achievement in promoting smart travel options for staff. On May 24, St. Joe’s celebrated the bike parking facility’s grand opening with special community guests from Cycle Hamilton, Smart Commute, Precise ParkLink and The Biking Lawyer and media.

