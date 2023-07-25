Innovation Factory Looking for people with projects that Boost Health Tech Innovation

Innovation Factory has been helping creators bring their health care products and processes to commercial fruition for over two years. Innovation Factory, located at the McMaster Innovation Park helps connect medical start-ups and more established entities with the research arms of Hamilton’s Hospitals to help them move their products and processes towards full commercialization.

Some of the recent innovations being evaluated include:

An inexpensive safety patch providing real time monitoring of seniors’ vital signs, activity and even falls that can send alarms to care providers, meaning more people can recover from surgeries at home with less risk.

a first-in-kind dialysis system that is nearly waterless and portable, making dialysis globally accessible and sustainable.

A medical device that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to detect the early stages of diseases such as cancer.

A self-adjusting socket for prosthetic limbs that adjusts to changes in leg size, providing continuous comfort and overcoming one of the most common problems with prosthetics

advanced medical devices to tackle the pressing problem of patient transfer in healthcare.

All of these projects are being evaluated right here in Hamilton at the research institutes of either St. Joes Healthcare or Hamilton Health Sciences.

Innovation Factory is now accepting applications for its third cohort of the program titled Hamilton Ecosystem to Accelerate and Leverage Trials of Health Innovation (better known as HEALTHI) program. Supported in part by funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program, HEALTHI accelerates commercialization efforts by enabling life science and health tech businesses to partner with leading research hospitals. The third round of funding is expected to support 45 projects over 2 years, equaling approximately $675K in total funding for small to medium-sized enterprises.

David Carter, Innovation Factory’s CEO, commented, “Hamilton’s life sciences are experiencing significant growth, and we are eager to continue providing support and resources to influential health technology innovators. These businesses are not only actively enhancing healthcare and its management but also spurring economic development by establishing and scaling successful startups.”

HEALTHI’s strategic partnership with internationally-renowned administration and research institutes has not only strengthened the infrastructure of high-potential health science companies but also served as a launchpad for innovative health solutions. For more information on HEALTHI visit https://innovationfactory.ca/funding-healthi/