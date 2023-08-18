The movement against renaming Dundas Street in Toronto seems to be gaining steam. Toronto Council originally voted to rename the street in 2020 in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd murder. A petition was sent to Toronto City Council demanding that the street be renamed on the historical grounds that Dundas, a British politician was responsible for prolonging slavery in the British Empire. The problem though, was that the claims against Dundas were widely viewed as historically inaccurate, as was attested to by several scholars. Most scholars view Dundas, far from being a slavery supporter, as an active opponent of slavery.
This week three former Toronto mayors, Art Eggleton, John Sewell and David Miller jointly sent a letter to Toronto Council urging them to scrap the street renaming plan on the basis that the history supporting the change was dead wrong. Even former Mayor John Tory was beginning to express reservations about the name change after he had heard representations from scholars that brought into question the charges against Dundas.
One of the persons leading the movement to exonerate Dundas, is Jennifer Dundas, a descendent of the Scottish peer who was a CBC journalist before becoming a federal Crown Prosecutor in Alberta. She was a guest Friday on Toronto Today with Greg Brady on AM 640.
"Increasing evidence forming against Dundas Street renaming.." from descendants of Henry Dundas
Henry Dundas did not win a legal case that made slavery in Scotland illegal. “The owning of personal slaves was banned in Scotland in 1778-229 years before abolition of the trade. This followed the case of James Knight, a slave who won his freedom when the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled Scotland could not support slavery. This important precedent didn’t mean all slaves were freed, but did mean no person in Scotland could beheld by law as a slave, which wasn’t the case in England. Slave sales were banned in Scotland although at times Scots had profited from bringing slaves in to the country. Mr Whyte said: “That was part of the deal to train up slaves and then sell them.” One was brought from Virginia to Beith in Ayrshire and trained as joiner so he could be sold later for a profit. He ran away from Port Glasgow and died in Edinburgh’s Tollbooth Jail.
