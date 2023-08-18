Increasing evidence forming against Dundas Street renaming

The movement against renaming Dundas Street in Toronto seems to be gaining steam. Toronto Council originally voted to rename the street in 2020 in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd murder. A petition was sent to Toronto City Council demanding that the street be renamed on the historical grounds that Dundas, a British politician was responsible for prolonging slavery in the British Empire. The problem though, was that the claims against Dundas were widely viewed as historically inaccurate, as was attested to by several scholars. Most scholars view Dundas, far from being a slavery supporter, as an active opponent of slavery.

This week three former Toronto mayors, Art Eggleton, John Sewell and David Miller jointly sent a letter to Toronto Council urging them to scrap the street renaming plan on the basis that the history supporting the change was dead wrong. Even former Mayor John Tory was beginning to express reservations about the name change after he had heard representations from scholars that brought into question the charges against Dundas.

One of the persons leading the movement to exonerate Dundas, is Jennifer Dundas, a descendent of the Scottish peer who was a CBC journalist before becoming a federal Crown Prosecutor in Alberta. She was a guest Friday on Toronto Today with Greg Brady on AM 640.