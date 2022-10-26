Improved bus service coming to Waterdown

Waterdown is adopting a hybrid approach to public transit that may serve as a model for the introduction of transit into other underserved communities in Hamilton. In the coming weeks, HSR will implement modifications to the Waterdown service that will provide local trips within Waterdown and improve connections with the Aldershot GO Station and Burlington Transit at Plains Road. This, in response to customer feedback and a data analysis from the pilot. HSR’s target date for the change is Monday, November 7.

The myRide on-demand service will continue to provide local trips within Waterdown in the area above the escarpment. A new fixed-route service, the Route 18 – Waterdown Mountaineer, will connect Waterdown with the Aldershot GO Station and Burlington Transit with a predictable schedule, operating at a 30-minute frequency.

Customers needing to transfer between the fixed route service and the myRide service area will be able to do so at multiple stops, while the eastbound and westbound stops located at Dundas at Main will be designated transfer points where the bus headed to Aldershot GO will hold for a few minutes to allow for a better connection. The myRide customers may continue to book trips from the myRide application between approximately 5:00 am to 7:30 pm on weekdays and 8:45 am to 7:30 pm on Saturdays.