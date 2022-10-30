Iconic WestTown Tavern may change hands

As was reported in the Hamilton Spectator, The WestTown, perhaps Hamilton’s most iconic pub may be changing hands. The pub known as “Hamilton’s living room,” was a favoured gathering spot for Hamiltonians of all walks of life. On any given occasion the pub would be heaving with local lawyers, politicians, entertainers as well as Locke Street regulars. It was trendy without being pretentious. It didn’t hurt that they had an interesting menu as well. But now Joe Stanicak and son Brandon say it’s time to let someone else take on the storied watering hole and they are putting the WestTown up for sale. But they say they are not in a rush and will try to place it with an owner who will carry on the WestTown tradition.

