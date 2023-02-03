Saturday , 4 February 2023
HUPEG addresses some of the Bulldog Criticisms over First Ontario Arena

February 3, 20231 Mins read479 Views

This week the Hamilton Bulldogs announced plans to relocate to Brantford due to the renovations that will be taking place at First Ontario Centre starting later this year that are being carried out by HUPEG, the consortium who are taking over Hamilton’s entertainment facilities. In making the announcement, team owner Michael Andlauer expressed frustration with what he termed a failure to keep him in the loop with about how his OHL team fits into the picture with HUPEG and the lack of an offer of a lease. Earlier this year when the closure of the arena was announced, Andlauer had complained that he had been led to believe the arena could function during renovations, and he was now forced to scramble to find an alternative site. Meanwhile Mayor Andrea Horwath and Ward Two Councillor Cameron Kroetsch have described difficulty in accessing the confidential agreement that was signed between the city and HUPEG. Jasper Kujavski of the HUPEG group appeared on the Bill Kelly Show Friday to address some of the concerns.

  • The way this sounds, HUPEG reached on on January 20, 2023 and that’s it! So I don’t blame the Bulldogs one bit. HUPEG has dropped the ball on this.

