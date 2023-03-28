Wednesday , 29 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hunger strike protesting McMaster gas-fired generators ends
News

Hunger strike protesting McMaster gas-fired generators ends

Navin Garg photo

March 28, 20231 Mins read206 Views

After eight days, the hunger strike at McMaster University has ended. A group of students at McMaster had begun the strike to protest plans by the university to install supplementary gas power generation for use during peak electricity demand periods . The students were also calling on the institution to divest its investment portfolio of companies engaged in fossil fuels.

In a release, the group calling itself McMaster Divestment Project said it was calling off the strike due to “deteriorating effects on organs, muscle, cognitive abilities, and immune systems”

One student told CHCH News “the fact that a higher education university can’t come up with a better solution than fossil fuels, is a little bit embarrassing for the university if I’m honest.”

Reached by the Bay Observer when the hunger strikes was announced, the University issued a statement that read in part:

“The university remains committed to divesting its investments in fossil fuels.  Fossil fuel companies now make up just 2.7 per cent of McMaster’s investment portfolio, down from 4.5 per cent in 2018. As well, 24 per cent of McMaster’s investments are in companies that offer clean technology, a number the university intends to raise markedly over the next several years.”

“When we hit the hottest days of summer and peak hydro demands the new peak shaver generators are the most efficient and sustainable way to provide electricity to keep campus running…We are committed to operating the peak shaver generators for a maximum 100 hours per year which will represent 1-2 per cent of total carbon emissions on campus. Other sustainability projects will offset these emissions.”

If the generators were not built, McMaster would still have to meet peak demand with gas-generated power from  Ontario Power Generation, which also uses gas generation to meet peak demand.

Statistics released by The Independent Electrical System Operator show that the system derived 90 percent of its power from non fossil fuel sources-Nuclear, hydro and wind. 10 percent was generated by natural gas.

Previous post Hamilton man reported missing

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Podcast

Green Economy, relief to low income Canadians the focus of the Freeland budget

March 28, 2023
News

Waterloo GO bus route recalls old Canada Coach Lines service

March 28, 2023
News

Two familiar GTAH TV faces making moves

March 28, 2023
News

PLAY to offer flights to Amsterdam from Hamilton airport

March 28, 2023

Related Articles

News

Waterloo GO bus route recalls old Canada Coach Lines service

Starting April 10 weekday GO Bus service will operate hourly in both...

By March 28, 2023
News

Two familiar GTAH TV faces making moves

Some big changes in the area TV scene with the cancellation of...

By March 28, 2023
News

PLAY to offer flights to Amsterdam from Hamilton airport

PLAY, the airline  that will connect Hamilton to European destinations via Iceland,...

By March 28, 2023
News

Hamilton man reported missing

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Sasa...

By March 28, 2023