Hunger agency concerned about Mission Services relocation to downtown

The growing problems of hunger, addiction and homelessness have created tension between two agencies trying to deal with these issues.

The De Mazenod Door Outreach – a program that works out of St Patrick’s Church providing meals to approximately 400 people in need each day issued a release saying it is “deeply concerned” with Mission Services relocation to the former Red Cross Building just down the street from St. Patrick’s.

“I am extremely concerned about Mission Services moving this shelter in a neighborhood where a number of shelters already exist”. states Fr Tony O’Dell, the founder of the De Mazenod Door, “Our concerns are primarily based on density. We already have a very high level of homelessness and rooming houses, shelters, and encampments in this neighborhood. To add another shelter, which will bring its own unique set of challenges to an already saturated area will put more stress and tension to an already overloaded problem.” “We are struggling to keep up with the need, and the need keeps growing” shares Fr Tony. In its September 14, 2022 statement, Mission Services shared that the new more central location provides access to a variety of existing services and supports that aid in our community’s shared efforts to end homelessness.

In the release, Fr Tony is called on the city, local politicians, the police and those that work with the homeless to address these challenges and put in place concrete plans for safety and security of everyone. “At the very least there should be conversations about how the neighbourhood will work together to deal with this new influx of the homeless population.” says Fr O’Dell.

When Mission Services announced its relocation for its former location on James Street North, it issued a release stating, “This is an incredible opportunity to restore a century-old building in Hamilton’s core and to create a purpose-built facility to serve unhoused men living in our community while providing access to a variety of existing services and supports that aid in our community’s shared efforts to end homelessness. This location enables us to maintain our 58 beds of housing-focused emergency shelter with the ability to introduce up to 50 transitional-styled spaces.”

“It is our intention to grow our Early Intervention services to support individuals who are at risk of, or are new to, homelessness find safe and sustainable housing. The addition of modern, professional work and meeting spaces on-site will assist staff to deliver ongoing in-person case management and will include space for our Housing Up team who also support more than 200 individuals recently housed within the community.”