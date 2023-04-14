Human Trafficking arrest in Halton

The Halton Regional Police Service – Human Trafficking Unit has laid charges in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

Investigation determined that the victim was trafficked by a male party over a period of time throughout the GTA.

Jamil Wong

On April 13, 2023, the suspect, Jamil WONG (32) of Markham was arrested and has been charged with:

Trafficking in Persons

Receive Material Benefit Resulting from Trafficking in Persons

Receive Material Benefit Resulting from Sexual Services

Procuring a Person to Provide Sexual Services

Exercising Control, Direction or Influence over the Movements of a Person

Knowingly Advertise Sexual Services

Sexual Assault

WONG was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in relation to Wong and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who has been victimized by him to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 4983.

The accused also goes by the nicknames “RBC” and “Royal”.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in the region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca

Nina’s Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001

Kid’s Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)

THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256