HSR ranks high on a transit survey that critic says sets bar too low

A Toronto Board of Trade survey of transit systems ranks the HSR tied for second place in a field of 11 local transit systems. Hamilton and Waterloo get a score of B-minus while Toronto and Mississauga get a B. 40 percent of the mark is based on route coverage and frequency of service. The rankings are based on 2019 pre-pandemic figures. Hamilton showed 82 percent of residents lived within walking distance of transit, but only 38 percent lived within walking distance of “frequent” service (15 minutes or less). ‘Walking distance’ was defined as living within 800 m of a transit stop.

In terms of on-time performance, which accounted for 35 percent of a system’s score, Hamilton ranked first at 81 percent. The TTC’s on-time performance was just 58 percent. The other transit systems were on the 70’s. But transit writer Steve Munro points out that “other local transit systems have much less frequent service, but achieve better reliability for what they do operate. Even so, “better” is only a matter of degree, and the best of the lot (Hamilton) manages just over 4 trips out of 5 within the Board’s metric.” In other words, it’s easier to maintain schedules when the buses run less frequently.

Munro adds, “counting on time performance, however one defines the metric, does not address service that simply isn’t there, only the service that is actually scheduled. Nothing in the metrics relates to crowding, passed-up riders, or the latent demand if only there were transit service for all travel needs.”

Looking at the GTA broadly, Munro notes that while many people have access to transit close to their homes, many do not have transit close to their jobs. The problem in the GTAH is exacerbated by the fact that increasingly people live in one region and work in another, and there is poor linkage between local transit systems, making transit an unattractive option. GO service continues to be downtown Toronto-centric which doesn’t work for the large number of potential commuters who do not work there.