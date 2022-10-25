Housing stimulus plan will see municipalities surrendering development, tax revenue

With the Municipal elections only hours old, the Provincial Government has rolled out a series of measures in an act that will make local zoning more challenging. In a release the government says the plan is part of a long-term strategy to increase housing supply and provide attainable housing options for hardworking Ontarians and their families. Municipalities will feel a revenue pinch as the plan involves reducing or eliminating many of the development fees municipalities charge for development.

Initiatives in the plan include:

Addressing the Missing Middle

Up to three residential units would be permitted “as of right” on most land zoned for one home in residential areas without needing a municipal by-law amendment. Depending on the property in question, these three units could all be within the existing residential structure or could take the form of a residence with an in-law or basement suite and a laneway or garden home.. These units would also be exempt from development charges and parkland dedication fees.

Building More Homes Near Transit

Proposed changes to the Planning Act would help move towards “as-of-right” zoning to meet planned minimum density targets near major transit stations, reducing approval timelines and getting shovels in the ground faster.

Supporting the Growth and Standardization of Affordable and Rental Housing

Changes would provide certainty regarding inclusionary zoning rules, with a maximum 25-year affordability period, a five per cent cap on the number of inclusionary zoning units, and a standardized approach to determining the price or rent of an affordable unit under an inclusionary zoning program.

Freezing, Reducing and Exempting fees for Building Attainable, Affordable, and Non-Profit Housing

The proposal is to to freeze, reduce, and exempt fees.. This includes ensuring affordable, and inclusionary zoning units, select attainable housing units, as well as non-profit housing developments, are exempt from municipal development charges, parkland dedication levies, and community benefits charges. Rental construction would also have reduced development charges and conservation authority fees for development permits and proposals would be temporarily frozen. The move will place additional financial burdens on municipalities.

Streamlining Bureaucratic Processes to Get More Homes Built Faster

Proposed changes to the Planning Act would remove site plan control requirements for most projects with fewer than 10 residential units (with limited exceptions). Proposed streamlining changes also include focusing responsibility for land use policies and approvals in certain lower-tier municipalities to eliminate the time and costs associated with planning processes by upper-tier municipalities. This would give the local community more influence over decisions that impact them directly, clarifying responsibilities and improving the efficiency of government services for citizens.

Improving the Ontario Land Tribunal to Support Building More Homes Faster

The OLT will gain more powers to speed up hearings and shut down procedural delays.

Creating a New Attainable Housing Program

The new program will leverage provincial authorities, surplus or underutilized lands, and commercial innovation and partnerships to rapidly build attainable homes in mixed-income communities that are accessible to all and will help families to build portable equity.

Protecting Ontario Homebuyers From Unethical Developers

Ontario is further strengthening consumer protections for new home buyers by doubling maximum fines for unethical builders and vendors of new homes who unfairly cancel projects or terminate purchase agreements.

Taking Action to Crack Down on Land Speculation

Ontario will work with industry partners to consult on the issue of land speculation as a detriment to the housing supply goals of the government, and whether potential regulatory changes under the New Home Construction Licensing Act, are needed to address the issue.

Improving Ontario’s Heritage and Growth Planning

Proposed changes to the Ontario Heritage Act would renew and update Ontario’s heritage policies and strengthen the criteria for heritage designation and update guidelines. This would promote sustainable development that conserves and commemorates key places with heritage significance and provide municipalities with the clarity and flexibility needed to move forward with priority projects, including housing.

Reducing Taxes on Affordable Rental Housing

Ontario is calling on the federal government to come to the table and work with us on potential GST/HST incentives, including rebates, exemptions and deferrals, to support new ownership and rental housing development. All levels of government need to work together to get more homes built and address the housing crisis. It will be another hit to municipal coffers.

Currently, property tax assessments for affordable rental housing are established using the same basis as regular market rental properties. Ontario will explore potential refinements to the assessment methodology used to assess affordable rental housing so that it better reflects the reduced rents that are received by these housing providers.

In addition, Ontario will consult with municipalities on potential approaches to reduce the current property tax burden on multi-residential apartment buildings in the province.

Helping Homebuyers and Renters: Addressing Vacant Homes

This winter, there will also be a consultation on a policy framework setting out the key elements of local vacant home taxes. Right now, only a handful of municipalities have the authority to charge this tax on unoccupied residential units to incentivize owners to sell or rent them out. A provincial-municipal working group will be established to consult on this framework, and to facilitate sharing information and best practices.

Strengthening the Non-Resident Speculation Tax

At 25 per cent and provincewide, Ontario now has the highest and most comprehensive Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST) in the country. This initiative is meant to further discourage foreign speculation in Ontario’s housing market.