House sales drop sharply month-to-month

There were 806 house sales reported in July across the region which encompasses Hamilton, Burlington, West Niagara and Haldimand according to the REALTORS® Association of Hamilton-Burlington. That represented a decline of 332 sales over the previous month but a gain over levels reported in July 2022. The sales to new listings ratio fell to 45 per cent, with 1,786 new listings reported which means housing inventory has improved.

“Another rate hike likely weighed on sales activity this month. However, it also supported further inventory gains and more balanced conditions compared to earlier this year. Despite the monthly gains in inventory, supply remains below last year’s levels and long-term trends for July,” says Nicolas von Bredow, President of RAHB.

Hamilton Benchmark Prices

Burlington Benchmark Prices

Months of supply rose to 2.8 months over the 1.8 months reported in June. The shift away from tighter conditions has paused price growth. The unadjusted benchmark price for all types of homes reached $873,600 in July, relatively unchanged over last month. Overall, prices remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Average number of days on the market was just under 22 days.