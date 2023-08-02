Thursday , 3 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business House sales drop sharply month-to-month
Business

House sales drop sharply month-to-month

August 2, 20231 Mins read286 Views

There were 806 house sales reported in July across the region which encompasses Hamilton, Burlington, West Niagara and Haldimand according to the REALTORS® Association of Hamilton-Burlington. That represented a decline of 332 sales over the previous month but a gain over levels reported in July 2022. The sales to new listings ratio fell to 45 per cent, with 1,786 new listings reported which means housing inventory has improved.

“Another rate hike likely weighed on sales activity this month. However, it also supported further inventory gains and more balanced conditions compared to earlier this year. Despite the monthly gains in inventory, supply remains below last year’s levels and long-term trends for July,” says Nicolas von Bredow, President of RAHB.

Hamilton Benchmark Prices

Burlington Benchmark Prices

Months of supply rose to 2.8 months over the 1.8 months reported in June. The shift away from tighter conditions has paused price growth. The unadjusted benchmark price for all types of homes  reached $873,600 in July, relatively unchanged over last month. Overall, prices remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Average number of days on the market was just under 22 days.

Previous post Limeridge West area scene of a shooting

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

WestJet promising interruptions with loss of SWOOP in Hamilton are “transitory”

August 2, 2023
Feature

Remembering “Be my Baby,” Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes

August 2, 2023
News

Halton Police charge three Toronto men with drug trafficking

August 2, 2023
Business

House sales drop sharply month-to-month

August 2, 2023

Related Articles

Business

UK think tank predicts Bank of Canada will pause interest rate hikes

The economic think tank, Oxford Economics is predicting a loosening labour market...

ByJuly 28, 2023
Business

Partnership that includes Hamilton’s KF Aerospace lands big defense contract

A consortium that includes KF Aerospace, which operates a major aircraft maintenance...

ByJuly 28, 2023
Business

Innovation Factory Looking for people with projects that Boost Health Tech Innovation

Innovation Factory has been helping creators bring their health care products and...

ByJuly 25, 2023
Business

Burlington Landmark–The Queen’s Head to close

The landmark Queen’s Head Pub in downtown Burlington is closing its doors...

ByJuly 24, 2023