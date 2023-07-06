Thursday , 6 July 2023
News

House prices remain steady in June as sales slip

July 6, 20231 Mins read230 Views

Housing sales in the Hamilton-Burlington market dropped by about 15 percent over May according to the  REALTORS® Association of Hamilton-Burlington. (RAHB) reported 1,115 sales in June. This represents a decrease of 182 units sold over the previous month. Despite the month-over-month decline, sales are up 19 per cent over last year. The monthly pullback in sales was not met with the same level of pullback in new listings, as inventory went up slightly over May.

“Low inventory has been a challenge throughout the past several months. Inventory levels may continue to slowly increase as buyers pause to evaluate the impacts of recent interest rate adjustments,” says Nicolas von Bredow, RAHB President.

Following five consecutive months of price gains, the unadjusted benchmark price across the RAHB market area decreased 0.45 per cent over last month to $873,100. This is a relatively insignificant decrease and remains much higher than pre-pandemic pricing.

Hamilton Sales

Burlington Sales

