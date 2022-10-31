Hospices Treat MPPS to a Message They Won’t Soon Forget Keep the Dying out of Hospital, Save $200M/Year, With Excellent Care

“We’re all going to die, and we’re all losing loved ones. And, now more than ever, people need the right care in the right place at the end of life, and support with loss and grief.” That was the message to MPPs at Queen’s Park from Hospice Palliative Care Ontario President and CEO Rick Firth.

Hospice Palliative Care Ontario (HPCO) hosted a lunch hour Hallowe’en themed pizza party called The Elephant in the Room, representing the reality that people shy away from talking about dying, death and loss, but they are universal experiences. A statue of an elephant was wheeled in to drive home that memories are made right to the end of life.

“Hospice is about helping people live well right to the end. Anyone who has experienced hospice care with a loved one knows that dying and loss need not be a frightening and negative experience, it can be a healing and memorable time.” said Mr. Firth.

In Ontario, hospice residences are home-like settings of three to ten beds, where those at the end of life can receive wholistic care and home-cooked meals, and their families can be with them and be supported. Visiting programs help people to stay at home, sometimes right to the end of life. Hospices are funded in large part by community fundraising with Government now covering about 35% of current operating costs for hospice residences.

“As everywhere, hospices have experienced a sharp increase in costs with no annualized Government funding increase since 2016. Meanwhile, the need for this care is skyrocketing as the population is aging and there is a spike in the number of people nearing the end of life,” explains Mr. Firth. “People don’t want to go to the hospital to die, and often they don’t need hospital-level care, which is three times the cost of hospice care.”

The Auditor General, the Ontario Medical Association and HPCO have all warned that more hospices are needed to meet the growing demand for end-of-life care. HPCO says the Government can increase annual funding to hospices by $45M a year and still manage to reduce the cost of care by $200M by keeping people out of hospitals and in more comfortable and appropriate hospice settings.

“Hospitals are already beyond capacity, and they cannot support the number of dying, nor are they the right place for most people at end of life. Often people don’t need acute care but do need support and hospices can care for them either at home or in a hospice residence, at far less cost, and with far more comfort. Hospices have the highest quality of care and patient satisfaction of any healthcare setting, proving we don’t need big complex buildings to care for the dying.” says Mr. Firth.

Mr. Firth says Ontario has been a leader in hospice care and it’s the best story in Ontario’s health and social care. Hospices have strict standards and accreditation. Family members who’ve experienced hospice at home or care in hospice residences sing the praises of hospice. Caregiver surveys give hospice care satisfaction ratings of over 97%, the highest in healthcare.