Horwath presents a $9 Million bill to Feds to cover refugee costs

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath has told the federal government that the city needs roughly $9 million in federal cash to compensate for the strain the refugee crisis is placing on Hamilton’s shelter system.

In her letter to Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship the mayor notes, “although Hamilton is not designated as a host community for refugees, our emergency shelter system has housed 509 individuals with refugee and asylum seeker status since January 2023, and 202 in the last week alone.

The mayor says 20 percent of Hamilton’s shelter capacity is taken up with refuges, on the same day that the Good Shepherd announced that its shelters are beyond capacity every day now and people are not exiting shelters as quickly as in past because there is nowhere for people to go.

The City of Hamilton is currently spending $6M annually in hotel overflow costs to keep families housed, even as our encampment population has grown to 165 this year from 35 in June of last year.

The Mayor’s letter calls for a “streamlined program to provide committed, up-front funding to municipalities for the housing and support of refugees and asylum seekers. Cities should be seen as partners in responding the refugee and asylum seeker crisis, and provided incentive to expand spaces in their communities, instead of being forced to fight for reimbursement and jump through hoops to prove documentation of individuals whose status in this country is a federal responsibility.”

The mayor’s ask includes:

• $9.095-Million in immediate funding to the City of Hamilton including:

o $2.37M in direct reimbursement for costs incurred by our shelter system as a result of refugee residency since January 1, 2023.

o An additional $4M in annualized funding for forecasted refugee shelter costs for the remainder of 2023.

o $1.2M reimbursement for 20% of the $6M in annualized costs that the City of Hamilton is providing for refugees and asylum seekers to access hotel overflow spaces due to shelters being at capacity.

o $1.3M for the annualized cost women and children refugees who are housed through Hamilton Violence Against Women shelters (20%).

o $225K in outstanding reimbursement for shelter costs incurred through the Ukrainian response from June 2022 through June 2023

The mayor is also calling for expedited confirmation of total reimbursement. “Waiting until December to confirm retroactive funding at an unknown cost-share ratio creates a disincentive for municipalities to open more beds to accommodate growing needs.”