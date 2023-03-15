Horrific chemical attack by relative leaves woman with Life-Altering injuries

A woman is behind bars following a March 9 chemical attack on a Milton woman.

On March 9, 2023 at approximately 1:25 pm, the victim was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent in Milton when she was approached by a suspect on foot. The suspect threw an unknown chemical onto the victim which caused severe burns to her face and body. The suspect then took the victim’s cell phone and fled the scene. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect to be a family member of the victim. On March 15, 2022, tracked down and arrested the suspect in Montreal.

A 57-year-old woman from Quebec has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Administer a Noxious Substance

Robbery

She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, and for respect of the privacy of the family, police will not be identifying the accused or providing further details.

The victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital however the injuries sustained are life-altering.

Halton Chief Steve Tanner commented, “this is one of the most horrific and senseless act of violence. We are all thinking of the victim of this incident. The suspect is now in custody. Let us now hope the “JUSTICE system” does its part.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.