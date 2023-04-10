Wednesday , 12 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Opinion Homelessness and LRT topics on Cable 14 Public Affairs Show
Opinion

Homelessness and LRT topics on Cable 14 Public Affairs Show

April 10, 20231 Mins read488 Views

Cable 14 is airing a Public affairs program called QCC- Questions, Complaints and Concerns. Hosted by Tara Crugnale the program is focused mainly on the local political scene. On the April 5th program Tara and guests Alex Bishop and Vito Sgro discussed the recently-passed City of Hamilton budget, and then discussion turned to the affordable housing crisis and the fact that Metrolinx has taken a number of affordable homes out of service along the route while council has yet to come up with a plan to meaningfully address the issue. Time has not changed the opinions of Vito Sgro who campaigned for Mayor in 2018 in opposition to the LRT project.

The full broadcast is available here https://cable14now.com/video-on-demand/video/?videoId=6622

Previous post Progress being made on primary care clinic at Eva Rothwell Centre

3 Comments

  • Has anyone brought up the question: “As the proposed stops are 800m apart…who’s going to want to walk up to 400m to get to an LRT stop?”

    Yes, a good deal of people will live a reasonable distance away from a stop…the proverbial luck of the draw…but what about the rest, who might be the elderly, the physically-disadvantaged, those encumbered by shopping and the such?

    Will there be shuttle buses? Will the King 1 run as it currently does, affording the rider the option of getting on a bus to get to an LRT stop?

    Enquiring minds want to know.

    Reply

    • Preliminary plan released years ago showed a local bus that mainly ran along Dunsmuir, until Dunsmuir ended

      Reply

    • there will be King Street bus service along Main and King available for people that want to use that.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Politics

Amid Chinese donation Controversy, Board and management of Trudeau Foundation steps down

April 11, 2023
Lifestyle

Blue Jays home opener will see access to patios and restaurants in the outfield for $20.

April 11, 2023
News

New cheap electricity rate for overnight users

April 11, 2023
News

Incident at Woodward Sewage Treatment plant resulted in over $3 million in repairs

April 11, 2023

Related Articles

Opinion

Opinion, the elusive definition of a journalist

Perhaps a panel of academics in the journalism field headed by Dr....

By April 7, 2023
OpinionWellness

Opinion: Is DARTS The Only Way To Travel?

Churchill in Parliament once quipped “Democracy is the worst form of government,...

By April 3, 2023
Opinion

Many loose ends to tie up with Hamilton’s LRT project

At the first meeting of Hamilton’s LRT subcommittee in over eight months,...

By April 1, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: City Budget–there has to be a better way

At a health care announcement in Hamilton Thursday, Premier Doug Ford was...

By March 30, 2023