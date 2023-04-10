Homelessness and LRT topics on Cable 14 Public Affairs Show

Cable 14 is airing a Public affairs program called QCC- Questions, Complaints and Concerns. Hosted by Tara Crugnale the program is focused mainly on the local political scene. On the April 5th program Tara and guests Alex Bishop and Vito Sgro discussed the recently-passed City of Hamilton budget, and then discussion turned to the affordable housing crisis and the fact that Metrolinx has taken a number of affordable homes out of service along the route while council has yet to come up with a plan to meaningfully address the issue. Time has not changed the opinions of Vito Sgro who campaigned for Mayor in 2018 in opposition to the LRT project.

