Sunday , 21 May 2023
News

Home fireworks limited to Monday evening

May 21, 2023

The Hamilton Fire Department would prefer residents attend public fireworks displays conducted by people who know what they are doing, but offer some advice for residents planning backyard fireworks.

First of all, fireworks are only permitted on Victoria Day and Canada Day, between dusk and 11 pm. Family fireworks may only be purchased for use by people 18 and older. Fireworks must not be discharged on any public or City property. This includes roadways, streets, schoolyards and parks. Residents are asked to follow all safety guidelines on the packaging and on the manufacturer’s website – particularly regarding the distance to adjacent homes or other structures.

In case of rain, which doesn’t appear likely, the home fireworks  displays can be put off until Tuesday—dusk to 11pm.

Municipal bylaw officers will be available to respond to the discharge of fireworks outside permitted times or in the case of noise complaints.

Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at 905-546-2782 option 2 or mle@hamilton.ca.

For after-hours and urgent fireworks complaints, contact 905-546-2489.

To report an emergency situation at any time of day/night, please call 911.

For fireworks safety tips visit here.

