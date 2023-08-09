Wednesday , 9 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Holiday Monday nets four impaired driving charges for Halton Police
News

Holiday Monday nets four impaired driving charges for Halton Police

August 9, 20231 Mins read101 Views

Anybody thinking of getting behind the wheel after drinking better steer clear of Halton. Once again Halton residents showed their civic duty by turning in three of five DWI’s nabbed by Halton Police  in the last week. Four of the offenses occurred on the holiday Monday.

On August 4, 2023, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a collision in the area of Rebecca Street and Third Line in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 63-year-old Oakville man was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

On August 7, 2023, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Ford Drive and Royal Windsor Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 27-year-old from Mississauga was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Also on  August 7, 2023, Halton Regional Police Service officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Argus Road and Trafalgar Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 24-year -old man from Oakville  was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Also on Monday, , Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Trafalgar Road and 10 Side Road in Halton Hills. As a result of an investigation, a North York resident was charged with operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

On August 7, 2023, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Ford Drive and Royal Windsor Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 26-year-old was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Police encourage members of the public to to call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected impaired driver.

Previous post After Labour Day, no more paper bags at LCBO stores

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Ford government opening of the Greenbelt gave preferential treatment to developers: Auditor-general

August 9, 2023
Feature

Born in Japanese internment camp, Merl Wakabayashi excelled in sports and  life

August 9, 2023
News

Holiday Monday nets four impaired driving charges for Halton Police

August 9, 2023
News

After Labour Day, no more paper bags at LCBO stores

August 8, 2023

Related Articles

News

Ford government opening of the Greenbelt gave preferential treatment to developers: Auditor-general

In the first major political blow to the Ford Government since its...

ByAugust 9, 2023
News

After Labour Day, no more paper bags at LCBO stores

They warned us it was coming, and now the LCBO has announced...

ByAugust 8, 2023
Watching the Hamilton Cardinals play baseball
NewsSports

Baseball Served with a bundle of charm

Maybe you’re annoyed, disgruntled, anxious, Many of us are. Take my advice...

ByAugust 8, 2023
News

Ticats and offensive coordinator Condell part ways

Something had to be done; and as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats head into...

ByAugust 8, 2023