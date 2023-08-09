Holiday Monday nets four impaired driving charges for Halton Police

Anybody thinking of getting behind the wheel after drinking better steer clear of Halton. Once again Halton residents showed their civic duty by turning in three of five DWI’s nabbed by Halton Police in the last week. Four of the offenses occurred on the holiday Monday.

On August 4, 2023, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a collision in the area of Rebecca Street and Third Line in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 63-year-old Oakville man was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

On August 7, 2023, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Ford Drive and Royal Windsor Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 27-year-old from Mississauga was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Also on August 7, 2023, Halton Regional Police Service officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Argus Road and Trafalgar Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 24-year -old man from Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Also on Monday, , Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Trafalgar Road and 10 Side Road in Halton Hills. As a result of an investigation, a North York resident was charged with operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

On August 7, 2023, Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Ford Drive and Royal Windsor Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 26-year-old was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Police encourage members of the public to to call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected impaired driver.