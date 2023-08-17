Friday , 18 August 2023
Hitting bottom: Boat burned and sank in Hamilton Harbour, operator facing impaired operation charges

August 17, 2023

Hamilton Police have charged a 28-year-old male from Waterloo with impaired operation of a vessel after a boat caught fire and sank in Hamilton Harbour.

Wednesday, at approximately 8:07 p.m., police were dispatched to 47 Discovery Drive for a marine call where a 39-foot Bayliner was reported to be on fire and sinking. The boat had hit the pier when returning to the marina.

Police observed signs of intoxication by the operator and arrested the male. He was charged with operating a vessel while impaired and failing to comply.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, please contact Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

