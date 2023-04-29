Historic properties added to Gibson-Lansdale heritage inventory

Built Environment Hamilton, the community-led, volunteer-powered project that’s grown out of the Friends of St. Giles has added new historically significant properties to its Gibson-Landsdale Neighbourhood Inventory.

This community-led inventory work is guided by city staff and follows the City of Hamilton’s Built Heritage Inventory Strategy. For more information about these inventories, see: hamilton.ca/heritageinventory.

The Gibson’s neighbourhood was first developed in the early 20th century. Like its neighbour, Landsdale, it has a variety of historic buildings: commercial, institutional, residential, industrial, and places of worship. Churches like Wentworth Baptist, where Indwell is building affordable housing while retaining the 1924 sanctuary as community space, are examples of how existing buildings play an important role in making sure our neighbourhoods are liveable and environmentally friendly.

Both neighbourhoods share a fascinating history and lots of beautiful buildings but Gibson has only 4 buildings with full or partial heritage protection.

Gibson’s two designated buildings are the Canadian Westinghouse Headquarters (286 Sanford Ave. N.) and the Gibson School (601 Barton St. E.). As protected heritage properties, both Westinghouse HQ and the Gibson School Lofts project are eligible for a range of financial incentives. The Westinghouse renewal also won the prestigious Transformative Projects award from the National Trust for Canada.

Lincoln Alexander House and 33 Sanford Avenue South, both listed properties in Gibson. Photos: Google, Barry Gray.

Gibson’s listed buildings include the film studio and former industrial building at Sanford and Aikman, the R. Ralston & Co. Factory (33 Sanford Ave. S.), and Lincoln Alexander House (30 Proctor Blvd.), where the trailblazing Black Canadian Lincoln M. Alexander made his home.

The team is looking for vintage photos of the area, as well as memories of the buildings that are most important to you.