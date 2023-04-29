Saturday , 29 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Feature Historic properties added to Gibson-Lansdale heritage inventory
Feature

Historic properties added to Gibson-Lansdale heritage inventory

April 29, 20231 Mins read130 Views
Details of Gibson’s two designated buildings, the Canadian Westinghouse offices and the Gibson School. Photos: Industryous, Stinson Properties.

Built Environment Hamilton, the community-led, volunteer-powered project that’s grown out of the Friends of St. Giles has added new historically significant properties to its Gibson-Landsdale Neighbourhood Inventory.

This community-led inventory work is guided by city staff and follows the City of Hamilton’s Built Heritage Inventory Strategy. For more information about these inventories, see: hamilton.ca/heritageinventory.

The Gibson’s neighbourhood was first developed in the early 20th century. Like its neighbour, Landsdale, it has a variety of historic buildings: commercial, institutional, residential, industrial, and places of worship. Churches like Wentworth Baptist, where Indwell is building affordable housing while retaining the 1924 sanctuary as community space, are examples of how existing buildings play an important role in making sure our neighbourhoods are liveable and environmentally friendly.

Both neighbourhoods share a fascinating history and lots of beautiful buildings but Gibson has only 4 buildings with full or partial heritage protection.

Gibson’s two designated buildings are the Canadian Westinghouse Headquarters (286 Sanford Ave. N.) and the Gibson School (601 Barton St. E.). As protected heritage properties, both Westinghouse HQ and the Gibson School Lofts project are eligible for a range of financial incentives. The Westinghouse renewal also won the prestigious Transformative Projects award from the National Trust for Canada.

Lincoln Alexander House and 33 Sanford Avenue South, both listed properties in Gibson. Photos: Google, Barry Gray.

Gibson’s listed buildings include the film studio and former industrial building at Sanford and Aikman, the R. Ralston & Co. Factory (33 Sanford Ave. S.), and Lincoln Alexander House (30 Proctor Blvd.), where the trailblazing Black Canadian Lincoln M. Alexander made his home.

The team is looking for vintage photos of the area, as well as memories of the buildings that are most important to you.

Vintage photos of the Barton area: Thorpe Bros. Funeral Directors (at Chestnut Ave.), the Playhouse Theatre, and the Barton Library. Photos: Local History & Archives, Hamilton Public Library; Playhouse Cinema.

Previous post Hamilton Police Appeal for Video in Fatal Collision

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Another West Harbour Community Consultation Event planned

April 29, 2023
News

Conservation Halton fundraising campaign will enhance and expand green spaces

April 29, 2023
Feature

Historic properties added to Gibson-Lansdale heritage inventory

April 29, 2023
News

Hamilton Police Appeal for Video in Fatal Collision

April 29, 2023

Related Articles

Feature

King Charles takes the reins as Mounties visit Windsor Castle

In recognition of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary and the upcoming Coronation, King...

By April 28, 2023
Feature

Allan Cup Tourney all week at Dundas Grightmire Arena

The caller on the phone said he wanted to speak to Daniel...

By April 18, 2023
Feature

Allan Cup finals return to Dundas

They play third fiddle to the Hamilton Bulldogs and Kilty B’s and...

By April 15, 2023
FeatureUncategorized

Canadas victory at Vimy Ridge commemorated

Today marks the 106th anniversary of the Canadian victory at Vimy Ridge...

By April 9, 2023