Historic Brant Museum hosts Burlington Chamber Business after 5

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce held it’s Business after 5 event at the historic Joseph Brant Museum this week. The museum sits on a site deeded in 1798 by King George III to the Mohawk Chief for his services Seven Years War and the American Revolution. The Museum was originally built in recognition of Joseph Brant ‘Thayendanegea’ (1742-1807) as Burlington’s first citizen by Highways Minister Thomas Baker McQuesten of Hamilton. Construction began in 1937, with the official opening of the Museum on May 22, 1942.

The new Joseph Brant Museum features three permanent galleries, space for travelling exhibitions, a rooftop terrace and a dedicated programming area for school groups and education programs. The event was sponsored by Gem Limousine.

Sandy and Randy Smallbone with Tim Dobbie (L) new Chair Museum Foundation

Burlington Symphony players Dean Williams Gem Limo co-sponsor