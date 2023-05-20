Saturday , 20 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Historic Brant Museum hosts Burlington Chamber Business after 5
Business

Historic Brant Museum hosts Burlington Chamber Business after 5

Photography by Dave Gruggen

May 20, 20231 Mins read179 Views

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce held it’s Business after 5 event at the historic Joseph Brant Museum this week. The museum sits on a site deeded in 1798 by King George III to the Mohawk Chief for his services Seven Years War and the American Revolution. The Museum was originally built in recognition of Joseph Brant ‘Thayendanegea’ (1742-1807) as Burlington’s first citizen by Highways Minister Thomas Baker McQuesten of Hamilton. Construction began in 1937, with the official opening of the Museum on May 22, 1942.

The new Joseph Brant Museum features three permanent galleries, space for travelling exhibitions, a rooftop terrace and a dedicated programming area for school groups and education programs. The event was sponsored by Gem Limousine.  

Sandy and Randy Smallbone with Tim Dobbie (L)  new Chair Museum Foundation
Burlington Symphony players
Dean Williams Gem Limo co-sponsor 

 Heba Hefny, Sonia Abbas  , Ashwoodglen School  Kristina Shea  K-Vision
John Doyle board member Foundation
Christine Montfries Rum Cakes, Jenn Grachow photos Fabian Big Guy Coach

Previous post Hamilton Chamber of Commerce celebrates Hamilton Crimestoppers

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

GO adds more express trains between West Harbour,  Aldershot and Union Station

May 20, 2023
Feature

Fashion: Blue Jeans celebrating 150th birthday

May 20, 2023
Business

Historic Brant Museum hosts Burlington Chamber Business after 5

May 20, 2023
News

Hamilton Chamber of Commerce celebrates Hamilton Crimestoppers

May 20, 2023

Related Articles

Business

Slate Asset Management takes the wraps off ambitious plans to develop former  Stelco lands

The surplus former Stelco lands now being developed by Slate Asset Management...

By May 16, 2023
Business

Hamilton-based company hoping to continue training RCAF crews

KF Aerospace which operates a maintenance facility at Hamilton International Airport is...

By May 12, 2023
Business

HOPA Ports post big profit year in 2022

The Hamilton and Oshawa Port Authority’s financial results for 2022 show continued...

By May 11, 2023
Business

Mohawk College-based network offering training in the skills of the future

Mohawk College was one of 14 Canadian institutions briefing Federal MPs this...

By May 10, 2023