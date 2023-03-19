HIEC staging Women as Career Coaches Event

The Halton Industry Education Council is staging in-person Women As Career Coaches event For the first time in three years.

Women as Career Coaches is an evening event that brings together young women from the community with adult mentors from all pathways. Over dinner, youth and mentors will have the opportunity to engage in informal mentorship conversations, listen to a line-up of spotlight speakers, and participate in a panel discussion on career pathways.

Thursday, March 23, 2023

5:15-9:00 pm

Burlington Convention Centre

1120 Burloak Dr, Burlington, ON

Register