HHSC translation technology helps patients bridge the language barrier

Hamilton Health Sciences is using a new technology called Voyce to bridge the language gap that is encountered in a multi-ethnic city like Hamilton when patients are accessing the health care system. For patients and their families who are not proficient in English, they may struggle to express their concerns and symptoms and to understand medical terminology. This can lead to misunderstandings, frustration and even a lack of trust between patients and health-care providers.

To access Voyce, patients and their care team simply need an internet connection and a device such as a smartphone or tablet. There is a diverse network of 100,000 qualified interpreters in more than 240 languages who are trained in medical terminology, with an average connection time of less than 30 seconds.

Voyce has been deployed at HHS in select units including an emergency department, inpatient and outpatient units. This allows the system to be fully tesred before full implementation is considered not only within HHS but across any other health-care organization.

Dr Audry Lim

Says Dr. Audry Lim, Pediatrician and Medical Lead of Complex Care at HHS McMaster Children’s Hospital (MCH). “Without the ability to interpret properly and timely, I find that it really impedes the care we can provide. But, by pulling Voyce into the room I can communicate with the families in real-time without any translation issues. It really helps to reassure the family and answer their questions immediately.”

Ted Scott

The inability to speak in their native tongue to clinicians is an incredibly challenging barrier,” says Ted Scott, chief innovation officer at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS). “So, we’re excited that Voyce can help us overcome this barrier and create a more seamless experience when accessing health care in our community.”

To see a video of Voyce in action click below.