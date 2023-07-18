Wednesday , 19 July 2023
 Hess Village nightclub firebombed: Damage estimated at $500,000

July 18, 20231 Mins read775 Views

Multiple fire crews knocked down a fire that ripped through the Sizzle Nightclub in Hess Village just before dawn. The owner of the club, Ken Collett told CHCH that his partner had surveillance footage showing two masked men smashing the front window of the club and tossing something inside that erupted in flames. The fire gutted the main floor of the restaurant and caused significant smoke damage to the rooms above. However, the adjacent restaurant, KOI also owned by Collett was unaffected and will remain open. The owners say they intend to repair the damage to Sizzle and to reopen the popular club. The Hamilton Police Service is expected to hand the case over to its arson unit. Hamilton Fire estimate the damage at $500,000 and have notified the Fire Marshall for further investigation.

