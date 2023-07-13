Heddle Shipyards to use provincial cash to train shipbuilding workers

300 shipyard workers, apprentices, and jobseekers in Hamilton and Port Weller will get the training that will help modernize Ontario’s shipyards to attract lucrative shipbuilding. The province is kicking in $3.7 million to the project led by Heddle Shipyards. New and existing workers will participate in 12 months of hands-on and in-class learning focused on improving and refreshing technical skills in ship repair and shipbuilding, shipyard health and safety knowledge, and professional development and leadership training. There will also be courses for workers to begin in-demand careers in the skilled trades as welders, millwrights, and electricians, helping tackle the critical shortage of workers in the sector.

“Ontario will need over 100,000 more workers in the skilled trades this decade to build the infrastructure families and businesses rely on,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Careers like those in shipbuilding are meaningful, well-paying and can offer the path to a better life. That is why our government will continue to invest in ground-breaking training programs to help workers and jobseekers gain the skills they need to land better jobs and bigger paycheques in their communities.”

Workers will also be trained and up-skilled in repairing wooden vessels – a highly specialized and well-paying sector of the ship repair industry. The project aims to increase job opportunities for women, youth, and other under-represented groups in the industry and will include mental health support.

Said Shaun Padulo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heddle Shipyards. “We will continue to support jobseekers who face higher barriers to entry and enhance pathways to meaningful and well-paying employment, including having brought 10 Ukrainians and their families to start new lives in Ontario. We thank Premier Ford and Minister McNaughton for making an investment that will pay dividends for Ontario and its workers for generations to come.”

Premier Ford and Labour Minister McNaughton along with local MPPs Skelly and Lumsden were on hand to make the announcement.