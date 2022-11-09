Heddle hands over new Kingston ferry after landing big Coast Guard contract

Hamilton’s Heddle Marine handed over a new cable ferry that will serve Simcoe Island residents near Kingston. The project was supported by a grant of $3.3 million

The new ferry, will allow for the transport of up to three times more vehicles than the current ferry, and, according to the release, the new vessel will also be able to carry larger service vehicles, such as fire trucks and vehicles required for maintaining roads and infrastructure. Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly speaking to the gathering at Heddle Marine

Its been a good week for Heddle , who were awarded a $135.5 million dollar contract for the Vessel Life Extension (VLE) of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Terry Fox – securing the future of the Port Weller Dry Docks for at least three years. The work is scheduled to begin in December 2023. This multi-year project will create and sustain over 200 hundred jobs at the Port Weller Dry Docks through the summer of 2025 when the CCGS Terry Fox is scheduled for redelivery.