Heat Warnings in effect for at least one more day

The Medical Officers of Health for both Hamilton and Burlington have called an Extended Heat Warning beginning on August 8, 2022. The Extended Heat Warning stays in effect until a cancellation notice is sent.

Heat event is expected to continue today. Maximum temperatures are expected to be near 30. Humidex values are expected to reach near 40.

Relief from humidity and cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday.

Open Swims at all City of Hamilton indoor and outdoor pools will be free of charge. There are many spray pads, additional cool places and outdoor pools across Hamilton. For more information visit www.hamilton.ca/heat

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting. If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away – call 9-1-1 if needed.

Reduce your risk of heat-related illness by following these precautions:

Drink plenty of water. Avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages on hot days.

Go to an air-conditioned place. Visit a designated cool place listed on www.hamilton.ca/heat

Dress to protect from the heat. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light coloured clothing. Wear a hat or take an umbrella to keep your head cool and don’t forget sunscreen.

Take it easy. Limit physical activities (walking, running, gardening, etc.) during the day. If rescheduling activities to dawn or dusk when it may be cooler, protect yourself with insect repellant as mosquitoes are more active at such times. Check labels to apply

Cool off. Take a cool bath or shower.

Keep your living space cool. Close your blinds or curtains. Open windows to let air circulate when using a fan.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. Temperatures in a car can become life threatening within minutes.

Check on your neighbours and family.