Heat Warning notification for Hamilton and Halton Region

With the first 30-plus degree days of 2023 expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, The Medical Officers of Health for the City of Hamilton and Halton have initiated a Heat Warning beginning on Thursday June 1, 2023. Heat Warnings stay in effect until they are cancelled or escalated to an Extended Heat Warning.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to be near 30 degrees Celsius today through Friday. Overnight low temperatures tonight are expected to be near 15 degrees Celsius, which is below heat warning criteria. Overnight temperatures Thursday night are expected to be in the high teens, providing little relief from the heat. Cooler temperatures return on Saturday.

The City of Hamilton and participating community agencies are responding to the heat by offering “cool places” to go during all stages of a heat event. These locations can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance. For more information visit www.hamilton.ca/heat

As part of the heat response plan regularly scheduled Open Swims at all City of Hamilton indoor pools will be free of charge.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting. If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away – call 9-1-1 if needed.