Wednesday , 26 July 2023
Wellness

Heat warning issued for Hamilton and Halton

July 25, 20232 Mins read240 Views

There are a couple of hot and humid days ahead and the Medical Officers of Health for the City of Hamilton and Halton Region have initiated a Heat Warning beginning on Wednesday July 26, 2023. Heat Warnings stay in effect until they are cancelled or escalated to an Extended Heat Warning.

Hot and humid conditions expected Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius. Thursday, while slightly cooler, will be very humid with humidex values in the upper thirties. Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching 40 for many areas. Minimum temperatures in the low twenties will provide little relief from the heat.

Cooler temperatures are expected Saturday.

The City of Hamilton and participating community agencies are responding to the heat by offering “cool places” to go during all stages of a heat event. These locations can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance.

As part of the heat response plan regularly scheduled Open Swims at all City of Hamilton indoor and outdoor pools will be free of charge. There are many spray pads, additional cool places and outdoor pools across Hamilton. For more information visit www.hamilton.ca/heat

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting. If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away – call 9-1-1 if needed.

Reduce your risk of heat-related illness by following these precautions:

•             Drink plenty of water. Avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages on hot days.

•             Go to an air-conditioned place. Visit a designated cool place listed on www.hamilton.ca/heat

•             Dress to protect from the heat. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light coloured clothing. Wear a hat or take an umbrella to keep your head cool and don’t forget sunscreen.

•             Take it easy. Limit physical activities (walking, running, gardening, etc.) during the day. If rescheduling activities to dawn or dusk when it may be cooler, protect yourself with insect repellant as mosquitoes are more active at such times. Check labels to apply

•             Cool off. Take a cool bath or shower.

•             Keep your living space cool. Close your blinds or curtains. Open windows to let air circulate when using a fan.

•             Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. Temperatures in a car can become life threatening within minutes.

•             Check on your neighbours and family.

•             Landlords can help to decrease the risk of heat-related illness for tenants. Connect with tenants to determine if units have adequate cooling.  If not, provide tenants with onsite access to a cool space accessible throughout the heat warning, such as a common room with air conditioning.

