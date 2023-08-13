Sunday , 13 August 2023
Heartless vandals trash Heartland Forest Nature Experience Center in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police Service are currently investigating after the  Heartland Forest Nature Experience Center in Niagara Falls was vandalized.

Wednesday, just after midnight, four unknown suspects walked onto the property of Heartland Forest Nature Experience on Heartland Forest Road.  Once on the property the suspects proceeded to cause damage on the exterior of the property, throwing garbage bins and park benches into a pond.

They also caused damage to a statue, a wooden bridge, signage, broke windows, damaged roof shingles, and a mini putt golf course.

Damage is believed to be over $10,000. The suspects left the property on foot after an approximately 20-minute destructive spree.

The facility was started started by Dan Bouwman in an effort to create a nature sanctuary for his granddaughter who was born with a rare brain disorder.

Founder Dan Bouwman and granddaughter

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009994.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

