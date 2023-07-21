Friday , 21 July 2023
Head of Hamilton Police union blasts Sarah Jama for supporting anti-police group

July 21, 2023

The head of the Hamilton Police Association, the union representing Hamilton Police officers, was on CHML today criticizing Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama for backing an organization that calls for the defunding of police. The criticism has also been levelled by Jewish organizations after Jama tweeted on June 25th that she had attended a rally organized by The No Pride in Policing Coalition (NPPC)which describes itself as an “antiracist queer and trans group formed to support Black Lives Matter – Toronto and is focused on defunding and abolishing the police.” The group also supports the anti-Israeli BDS (Boycott Divestment and Sanctions) movement.

Jaimi Bannon of the Hamilton Police Association  had earlier told the Bay Observer, “Every Ontario family deserves to feel safe in their homes and in their communities.  They have made it loud and clear that they support and want more investment in police and public safety.  Talk of abolishing police is both irresponsible and dangerous.  Who wants to live in a world where the police have been abolished.?    We have come to expect no better from MPP Sara JAMA and her dangerous rhetoric.”

Bannon repeated her concerns in a conversation with Rick Zamperin on CHML

There has been no response to requests for comment from the Bay Observer from either Jama or the leader of the Ontario NDP Marit Stiles.

  • constable Brian Wren kicked a person in the head so hard he broke his own toe. convicted, found guilty, still a constable. constable ian milburn lunged and threatened a person who had called the hps for help. convicted, found guilty, still a constable. the list is of “bad apples” in the hps is long and winding. all thanks to people like Jaimi Bannon. and we are supposed to care what they think?

