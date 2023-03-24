HCA warns of flooding in area watercourses

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is advising that water levels and flows in area watercourses are expected to increase significantly, as a result of the rain, possible thunderstorm activity, and snowmelt forecasted for Saturday. Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels is expected to occur.

In addition, this storm has the potential to result in significant watercourse flooding.

Saturday (March 25), the Hamilton area is expected to receive between 20 and 29 mm of rain, with an additional 10 to 25 mm of rain if possible thunderstorm activity occurs. This storm will be preceded by 1 to 7 mm of rain Friday, according to recent local weather forecasts. In addition, the remaining snowpack is expected to completely melt by the end of Saturday (March 25).

Current water levels and flows in many watercourse sections are currently elevated due to recent snowmelt and rain. However, at current conditions there are no significant flooding concerns.

HCA staff continue to monitor conditions closely.

HCA reminds residents to exercise caution near all water bodies and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams during this time. Elevated water levels, faster moving water, rapidly changing levels and flows, and slippery banks may pose a significant hazard. Adults are advised to keep children and pets away from water bodies at this time.

This Flood Watch message is in effect until Monday, March 27, 2023, at which time it will either be updated or cancelled. HCA will issue updates prior to March 27 as needed.