News

Have you seen this man? Dylan Wynne wanted on assault, weapons charges

January 28, 20231 Mins read181 Views

An investigation dating back to Friday, November 26, 2021, in Hamilton have resulted in the following charges for Dylan Wynne;

Assault – Causing Bodily Harm

Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Possession Contrary to Order

WYNNE is believed to be in Hamilton, however has ties to all surrounding regions. Anyone who sees Dylan Wynne are advised to do not approach but call 911 immediately.

Anyone with  any information that could assist Police in locating WYNNE you are asked to contact Detective Constable Rob Glanfield by calling 905-540-6431.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Hamilton Police join other services in condemning the Tyre Nichols beating death in Memphis

