Sunday , 5 March 2023
News

Have you seen Danielle Walsh of Oakville?

March 4, 2023

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Oakville.

Halton Police are trying to locate Danielle Walsh aged 29 years.

Ms Walsh was last believed to be in the Town of Oakville on Thursday March 2nd 2023. Halton Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact police.

Ms Walsh is described as 5’7 tall, with shoulder length wavy blonde hair. It is unknown what clothing she is wearing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

