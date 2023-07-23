Hamilton’s LRT operating model still up in the air

City staff have presented a timetable to the LRT subcommittee that will determine who does what between the City and Metrolinx in the proposed LRT system. There still has not been a decision made on who will operate and maintain the system—the city or Metrolinx. A staff report has laid out four different, operating scenarios:

1.Third party performs all operational activities.

2.City performs Passenger Interface Provider activities. This would include fare collection, overall passenger experience and supply of buses in the event of disruptions

3.City performs Passenger Interface Provider activities and LRT Vehicle Operations activities. This would add the responsibility for providing and training drivers to item 2.

4.City performs all aspects of Operational Activities (excluding Facility Operations).

When city council first approved the project in 2017, the expectation was that Metrolinx would use HSR staff to operate and maintain the system. That memorandum agreement was wiped out when the Ford government cancelled the project in 2019.

The city will be responsible for the day-to-day operation and maintenance of the system, either by performing the work with HSR staff or paying a third party to do the work. There has never been a clear estimate of the cost of that part of the project. Estimates have ranged from a few million dollars a year to $30 million, and in theory at least, the city could still cancel the deal if the O&M costs turned out to be prohibitive.

A bigger issue at present is whether the $3.4 Billion assigned to the capital costs will be sufficient to cover the cost of construction. The figure was established before interest rates soared during the pandemic. The Eglinton Crosstown LRT has experienced almost a tripling of costs. As recently as the 2019 budget, the cost was estimated at $4.7 billion. That changed when Premier Ford ordered a longer portion of the system to be tunneled and now the estimated cost is approaching $13 Billion with no opening date set. Sources at Queen’s Park have suggested the Hamilton project cannot be built for the original allocation, and one option might be to build a shorter version of the 14-kilometer original design. This would open questions as to the transit benefit of passengers having to transfer from LRT to Bus and vice versa if they were to complete the Eastgate to McMaster trip. Currently the trip can be accomplished on the B-Line express bus without transfers in about 34 minutes.

Hamilton staff hope to have a recommendation on the LRT operating model by the end of November.