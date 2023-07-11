Hamilton’s food bank network is strained to the limit

The Hamilton Emergency Food Strategic Planning committee are sounding the alarm that they are facing record demand and are concerned about the growing need anticipated over the summer. The committee, a collection of 16 local organizations who operate 23 Hunger-Relief programs (emergency food banks and hot meal programs) throughout the Greater Hamilton area will be engaging with all members of city council this summer to address the increased need for emergency food supports by households living in poverty.

With the rising inflation rates, and food and housing costs, as of March 2023, Food Bank visits have increased by 40% when compared to the same time last year, with approximately 12,000 visits being made each month. These visits represent both new households needing the support of the emergency food system, and existing households requiring additional visits to get by, and the need continues to rise.

• Since 2020, seniors visiting food banks has increased by 47%.

• Since 2020, there are over 5,000 more visits being made each month by children. Children make up 38% of visits made to Hamilton food banks, which is 8% higher than the provincial average.

• In March 2023, 2,621 households accessing food banks were paying more than 50% of their total income on rent and utilities, putting them at high risk of homelessness.

• Almost half (46%) of food bank service users surveyed indicated that they would lose their housing if they had to purchase the food obtained from the food bank.

“The ability to absorb the increased need in our community is pushing our system beyond its capacity. The added escalated risk of homelessness for households served, highlight that role is no longer simply about feeding people, but in providing a resource that allows households to pay their rent, pay their utilities and remain in their homes.

About the Emergency Food Strategic Planning Committee

The Emergency Food Strategic Planning Committee of Hamilton is a collection of 16 local organizations who operate 23 Hunger-Relief programs (emergency food banks and hot meal programs) throughout the Greater Hamilton area. Organizations include: Ancaster Community Services, Flamborough Food Bank, Good Shepherd Centre, Hamilton Jewish Family Services’ Mission Services, Neighbour to Neighbour, The Salvation Army*, Wesley, De Mazenod Door Outreach, Eva Rothwell Centre, Mishka Social Services

Living Rock Ministries, Native Women’s Centre, Niwasa Kendaaswin Teg, Stoney Creek Community Food Bank, Welcome Inn Community Centre.